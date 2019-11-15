Suva Rugby competition pre-season matches to start tomorrow

The Suva Rugby Union will focus on adopting the new norm as it prepares to launch its club competition scheduled for the August 1st.

The Union has organized a pre-season build-up competition tomorrow that will see more than fifteen teams participating.

Suva Rugby Union Chairman Aseri Rokoura says the Suva Rugby Union is taking on a new strategy for games during the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all this is the new norm that will be adopted by Suva and other provincial unions throughout Fiji. As I have already mentioned it is a new norm and we will shape the way we will play rugby according to the return to play protocols.”

Warm up matches by the Suva Rugby Club teams will proceed before the Suva and Tailevu warm-up match that kicks-off at 3pm at the Bedesi grounds tomorrow.