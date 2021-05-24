Home

Rugby

Suva Rugby assists 47 of its players

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist
June 30, 2021 5:52 pm
[Source: Suva Rugby]

The Suva Rugby Union today assisted 47 players and officials who are currently affected by the second COVID-19 wave in Fiji.

SRU Chair, Lt. Col Penioni Naliva led his team with the assistance of its partners including major sponsor Ram Sami and Sons Ltd in distributing food rations.

Naliva says they didn’t only assist the senior players.



“In all the categories of the women, the men’s and the under 19 we were able the details of our players who were severely affected by COVID-19 by the team managers”.

Players and Officials from Wainadoi up to Raralevu Village in Tailevu and Nabudrau in Rewa were assisted.

Each player received a $79 Foodpack from FMF, one tray of 30 eggs and 1.5kg Wallson Sausages.

The SRU says they sympathize with their players and officials and hope that the little gesture will go a long way in assisting them during these tough times.

Suva rugby is also encouraging all its clubs, supporters and players to get vaccinated and help Fiji achieve Herd Immunity and get things back to normal.

