Suva registers first win in Skipper Cup

Suva has registered their first win in round two Skipper Cup competition after edging Yasawa 10-3 at ANZ Stadium today.

Indiscipline cost the capital side the first half with a yellow card to Sorovatini Tuifagalele.

This gave Yasawa an opportunity to put points on the board through a penalty kick from Napolioni Ratu 22 minutes into the game to give the Westerners a 3-0 lead.

Suva replied minutes after with a try from Veteran Hooker Isireli Ledua to give the capital side a 5-3 lead before the half time mark.

Suva Winger Keponi Paul made amends in the second half after copping a yellow card just minutes into the second half for a dangerous tackle.

He returned off the bench to give the score a try and give Suva the 10-3.

Yasawa gave Suva a run for their money throughout the game but it proved futile for the defending Skipper Champions who walked away the10-3 win.