Suva referees taking stand against Naitasiri U-19 team

The Fiji Rugby Union is working closely with the Suva Rugby Referees Association before round seven of the Skipper Cup competition that kicks off on Saturday.

This has been confirmed by the FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor after the Suva Referees voiced their concerns following the alleged assault on their member Peni Taleimaivalagi last weekend by Naitasiri under 19 player Keresi Maya.

O’Connor says the Suva referees association have agreed that they will not control anymore Naitasiri under-19 match.

“In their communications with us they’ve clearly specified they will stand down match officiating anymore of the Naitasiri under 19 team but we having discussions with them to see and hope to get a resolution before the weekend match”.

The FRU CEO says they’ll continue to have discussions with the Suva referees, however, their stand is understandable.

“I know that the referee (Peni Talemaivalagi) is from Suva and they were quite disappointed with what has happened and we can understand their frustrations”.

The judicial hearing of Keresi Maya will be held this evening where all the parties involved will present their cases.

O’Connor says the accredited judicial officer according to World Rugby regulations will then make a decision which will be communicated to everyone involved.

He adds it’s important that the due process is followed so fair opportunity is given to the concerned player as well.