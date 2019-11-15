Suva predicts tough clash against Naitasiri

Suva is anticipating a tough encounter against Naitasiri today in the Skipper Cup competition.

The capital city side defeated Naitasiri 43-38 in last year’s competition.

Suva is aware that Naitasiri has been playing some good rugby lately and this was evident in their 9-6 win over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park last weekend.

With a strong team named, Suva manager Nemani Tuifagalele says this game is an important one for them.

“we are preparing well for this particular game as I have said already we have been building up in our last two games and the platform is ready for us to tackle Naitasiri.”

However, for Naitasiri, maintaining composure throughout the entire 80-minutes will be critical for them.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says Suva has a strong forward pack and they need to match that.

“There is a lapse of concentration in the scrums and in the line-out which is our launching pad which got smashed by Nadroga. It shows that we are a bit hot and cold in certain areas, we should be up there 100 per cent between the ears all the time. So when we lose concentration at critical moments we lost possession.”

Suva hosts Naitasiri today at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm and in another game today, Nadroga will face Nadi at 5.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Lautoka will take on Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva tomorrow at 3pm and the match will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will also be aired on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

In another game tomorrow, Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau