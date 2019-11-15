Home

Rugby

Suva players reminded of what’s it like to play Nadroga

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 4:55 pm
Sireli Ledua

The most experienced player in the Suva side knows a lot about Nadroga ahead of their Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match on Saturday.

33-year-old former Flying Fijians hooker Sireli Ledua has played against players like Ifereimi Rawaqa, Sunia Koto and current Fiji under 20 coach Kele Leawere but he has decided to call it a day after the 2020 season.

Ledua says he has reminded the new and young players in the Suva squad of what to expect against the Stallions.

“We have studied Nadroga how they play, how we can defend them and we have a lot of new players coming up, we have talked to them – this is how Nadroga play, this is the intensity of how Nadroga play, year in and year out”.

Nadroga will host Suva at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. The LIVE coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.

Click Here for more on Skipper Cup

