Suva players given equal opportunity

The Suva Rugby players will be given equal opportunity to prove themselves come game time.

The side has a mammoth task ahead of them as they prepare to take on Naitasiri in Round five of the Skipper Cup competition.

Both Naitasiri and Suva have so far secured three wins out of four matches.

Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba is aware that the Highlanders is one of the best teams in the Skipper Cup.

Labalaba adds preparations have been on par, and this will all be tested on game day.

“We are trying to test our young players and also keep the senior players to guide them and build the momentum for this Skipper competition. Every game Naitasiri is a champion side and we’ll prepare for Naitasiri.”

Suva hosts Naitaisiri at ANZ Stadium at 6pm this Friday.

On Saturday, Lautoka will take on Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and the match will air live on the FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will also be aired on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.

In other games, Nadi will host Nadroga at Prince Charles Park and Yasawa will take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.