Suva out to reclaim top spot

The Suva Rugby side is on a mission to reclaim its spot at the top of the Skipper Cup standings.

The defending champions secured their first win last weekend beating Northland 33-7.

Hoping to continue this winning momentum, Suva Head Coach Sakaraia Labalaba says they’ll be banking on their young players to carry them forward this season.

“For us, it is a long-awaited win for this season and Northland is a good side coming into the Skipper this season they tested our forwards. We will need to work on with the new boys that are coming in, to replace the older boys that have moved on.”



Suva vs Northland

The competition is on the break this week and will continue next week, where Namosi will host Suva, Naitasiri faces Rewa, Nadroga battles Northland, and Nadi meets Tailevu.