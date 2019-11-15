Home

Suva opens door to Flying Fijians and 7s players

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 27, 2020 12:51 pm

The Suva Rugby Union will keep its doors open for players from the Fiji 7s team, Fijian Drua, Latui, Warriors and Flying Fijians.

Now that the Suva Rugby Union is set to start its club competitions in August, these players have an opportunity to earn some game time.

SRU General Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says they welcome local and overseas based players who are part of various national teams.

“We also received some advice from FRU that there won’t be any other international competition up until November, so the only place for our 7s players and our Fiji Drua, Latui and Warriors to be competing in provincial competition as well as in our club competition.”

Three sevens players Terio Tamani, Jiuta Wainiqolo and Alasio Naduva have already joined the Suva Rugby team training squad.

Flying Fijians Enele Malele, Tevita Naqali, Peni Matawalu, Tevita Ikanivere and Mesulame Dolokoto are also in the mix.

