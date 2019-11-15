Suva on track for three in a row

Defending champions Ram Sami Suva will feature in the Skipper Cup final for the third year in a row.

Suva is also eyeing three-peat in Fiji’s premier rugby competition after beating Namosi 24-16 in the semifinal.

Veteran Sireli Ledua scored the first points of the match in the 21st minute and was converted by fullback Enele Malele.

Namosi who lost openside flanker Akapusi Roqica early in the match through injury had to regroup before scoring an unconverted try three minutes later to the inform the outside centre in the competition Onisi Ratave.

The Namosi side which finished fourth after 14 rounds rattled the defending champions and they were rewarded with a successful penalty to Alivereti Veitokani five minutes from halftime.

Veitokani added a field goal a minute later before Enele Malele was successful with a penalty for Suva as the capital city side trail 10-11 at halftime.

Fiji 7s star Terio Tamani was outstanding for Suva at halfback with his box kicks and passes.

Tamani made a clean break from Suva’s 10-meter line before releasing winger Keponi Paul who was caught short of the tryline.

Suva continued with the momentum and was given two successive penalties but they opted for scrums and it paid off when they were awarded a penalty try.

The game lived up to expectations with Namosi putting pressure on the home side, however, they couldn’t convert it into points.

However, Suva introduced a new-look front row with Joseva Nasaroa, Lino Vasuinadi and Meli Tuni as well as Elia Canakaivata and Jone Manu.

The replacement players lifted the tempo of the game with Manu combining with Malele as first receivers.

Malele was at his usual best as he set up flanker Taniela Sadrugu for a runaway try.

Namosi scored a consolation try to captain Sakiusa Nadruku.

Suva finished the game with 13 players after Keponi Paul and Israel Azariah were yellow carded but it didn’t change the result with Suva winning 24-16.