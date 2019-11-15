Suva officials wary of player’s fitness

Fitness is a growing concern for Suva as they try to defend their Skipper Cup title this year.

Despite starting their campaign with a loss, the capital city side has so far won their last four games.

Like any other team in the competition, Suva will be out for top honors again this year.

Suva Team Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the win against Naitasiri over the weekend has laid the platform for Suva to finish on top again this year.

“I think the fitness is taking toll on the Suva boys we are building on the last two games and I think this is another platform for the next few games that we have.”

Lautoka hosts Suva at Churchill Park on Saturday at 3pm.

Other games on Saturday will see Tailevu play Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi face Namosi at Prince Charles Park and Nadroga battles Yasawa at Lawaqa Park.