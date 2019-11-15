Suva officials impressed with Sadrugu

Dubbed as the White Shark, Taniela Sadrugu has been one of the promising players for the Ram Sami Suva in the Skipper Cup competition.

Sadrugu was instrumental in yesterday’s 37-12 win against Namosi.

Sadrugu scored a try in the first half to help his side secure the victory.

The 20-year-old came in as a replacement for Vasikali Mudu during the Farebrother match against Nadroga and since then been turning heads for the capital side.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says people can expect to see more of Sadrugu in the coming weeks as showcasing his rugby talents.

“White Shark as we call him in the camp showed a very phenomenal game today. And I think he is making a mark on the number 6 jersey and we are looking forward to seeing more in the Skipper Cup competition throughout the year.”

Suva will host Nadroga next week at the ANZ Stadium.