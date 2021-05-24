Suva moves game to Ratu Cakobau Park

Defending Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva has moved its match to Ratu Cakobau Park ground two.

Suva was confirmed to play Tailevu at Albert Park, however, this morning SRU Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says that will not be the case.

Tuiloa says due to some challenges they had to shift round two match to Nausori.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva had to look for alternative venues as the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds were booked for the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which starts tomorrow.

The capital city side hosts Tailevu at 3 pm on Saturday.

In other games, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Naluwai ground, Namosi faces Rewa at Thompson Park while Northland takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live coverage of the Northland and Nadi match live on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.