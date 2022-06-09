Suva makes 13 changes to starting lineup

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]
Defending Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva has retained only two players from the side that lost to Rewa in their clash at Albert Park last weekend for this Saturday’s Inkk Farebrother challenge against Jacks Nadi.
The only two players who have kept their spots in the starting 15 are hooker Penaia Cakobau and lock Manoa Tamaya.
Suva has released its matchday 23 with players like Mateo Qolisese, Josefa Nasaroa and James Brown back in the forwards.
Enele Malele will start at fly-half with the new midfield combination of Sakiusa Gavidi and Watisoni Sevutia.
The back three for the capital city team sees Keponi Paul and Epeli Misiamate on the wings with Inia Tawalo at fullback.
Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.
Suva line-up:
1. Mateo Qolisese
2. Penaia Cakobau
3. Josefa Nasaroa
4. Manoa Tamaya
5. Apisai Senileba
6. Osea Bolawaqatabu
7. Mosese Naiova
8. James Brown
9. Sefanaia Seviua
10. Enele Malele
11. Keponi Paul
12. Sakiusa Gavidi
13. Watisoni Sevutia
14. Epeli Misiamete
15. Inia Tawalo
Reserves:
16. Koli Bulabalavu
17. Livai Natave
18. Ananaia Rabonu
19. Peni Tuiteci
20. Koli Tamanitoakula
21. Aporosa Kenatale
22. Jeke Suguturaga
23. Setareki Raoba
24. Risiate Tadulala
25. Elia Ratucove