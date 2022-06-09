Suva makes 13 changes to starting lineup

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Ram Sami Suva has retained only two players from the side that lost to Rewa in their clash at Albert Park last weekend for this Saturday’s Inkk Farebrother challenge against Jacks Nadi.

The only two players who have kept their spots in the starting 15 are hooker Penaia Cakobau and lock Manoa Tamaya.

Suva has released its matchday 23 with players like Mateo Qolisese, Josefa Nasaroa and James Brown back in the forwards.

Enele Malele will start at fly-half with the new midfield combination of Sakiusa Gavidi and Watisoni Sevutia.

The back three for the capital city team sees Keponi Paul and Epeli Misiamate on the wings with Inia Tawalo at fullback.

Nadi hosts Suva at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

Suva line-up:

1. Mateo Qolisese

2. Penaia Cakobau

3. Josefa Nasaroa

4. Manoa Tamaya

5. Apisai Senileba

6. Osea Bolawaqatabu

7. Mosese Naiova

8. James Brown

9. Sefanaia Seviua

10. Enele Malele

11. Keponi Paul

12. Sakiusa Gavidi

13. Watisoni Sevutia

14. Epeli Misiamete

15. Inia Tawalo

Reserves:

16. Koli Bulabalavu

17. Livai Natave

18. Ananaia Rabonu

19. Peni Tuiteci

20. Koli Tamanitoakula

21. Aporosa Kenatale

22. Jeke Suguturaga

23. Setareki Raoba

24. Risiate Tadulala

25. Elia Ratucove