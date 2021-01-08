Suva likely to lose two key players

Suva is likely to lose two of its key players in this year’s Skipper Cup competition.

Apart from Isireli Ledua who will be retiring from the sport, Captain John Stewart and Ratu Penijamini Makutu might also be living the capital side for peacekeeping duties in the Middle East.

The two were part of the Skipper winning team last year.

Suva Rugby Union Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says they will be planning ahead to ensure that Suva is on track for its title defense.

“Suva has a lot of players from the Military and police side. So in addition to Sireli Ledua they might be some other senior players like Ratu Penijamini Makutu and even our captain John Stewart. So that is also something that we will have to plan ahead for.”

The Skipper Cup competition has been set for the 10th of April.