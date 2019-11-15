Suva likely to lose key players this season

Suva Rugby Union will be making some changes to its team in the upcoming rugby season.

Apart from veteran Isireli Ledua, Suva is likely to lose some more key players ahead of the Skipper Cup which begins in April.

The pressure is now on the debutants that featured last season to step up and prove themselves.

The three-time defending champion know that with every new season comes new challenges, Suva Rugby Union Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says they are ready to tackle each one as it comes.

“We have not had any confirmation from the players, but I think there are some plans underway for some of our players in the armed forces that are planning to go abroad for peacekeeping duties and we might lose some players there. Then again that is an opportunity of bringing up new talent.”

The 2021 Skipper competition is set to begin in April.