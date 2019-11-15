Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Suva leads Skipper standing

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 20, 2020 12:42 pm

Suva still maintains their lead on the Skipper Cup standings.

The defending champions currently sit on 43 points with Naitasiri in second on 40 points followed by Namosi on 37 and Nadroga at 35.

The bottom four teams are Nadi with 27, Tailevu at 22 while Lautoka sits on 19 points and Yasawa on 6.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva must win all their remaining two matches against Lautoka and Namosi to keep their stance in the competition.

This week’s Skipper Cup clash will see Tailevu taking on Naitasiri, Suva facing Lautoka, Yasawa meets Nadroga and Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

Meanwhile, the Vanua final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and the match will kick-off at 3pm.

TEAMSPWDLBPP
Suva12903543
Naitasiri12903240
Namosi12903137
Nadroga12705335
Nadi12516227
Tailevu12327322
Lautoka12408019
Yasawa12011106

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.