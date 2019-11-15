Suva leads Skipper standing

Suva still maintains their lead on the Skipper Cup standings.

The defending champions currently sit on 43 points with Naitasiri in second on 40 points followed by Namosi on 37 and Nadroga at 35.

The bottom four teams are Nadi with 27, Tailevu at 22 while Lautoka sits on 19 points and Yasawa on 6.

Suva must win all their remaining two matches against Lautoka and Namosi to keep their stance in the competition.

This week’s Skipper Cup clash will see Tailevu taking on Naitasiri, Suva facing Lautoka, Yasawa meets Nadroga and Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy.

Meanwhile, the Vanua final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and the match will kick-off at 3pm.