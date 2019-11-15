Suva leads Skipper Cup points table

The Rami Sami Suva men’s and women’s teams are currently leading their respective Skipper Cup points table.

After round nine of competition, the Suva men maintains their lead with 34 points, recording seven wins and two losses.

The women have totaled 37 points with seven wins and 2 losses to edge second placed Lautoka who are also sitting with 37 points after eight wins and a loss.

Suva has more point’s differential which made the impact on the current standings.

In the men’s, Farebrother title holders Namosi is in second place with 29 points, Naitasiri trails two points behind.

Nadroga is on fourth with 26 points, Nadi on fifth with 21 points and Tailevu is on sixth with 15 points.

Yasawa is the only team yet to record a win in the men’s competition.

Round 10 of the Skipper Cup kicks off this afternoon at 5.3o with Suva taking on Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

Tomorrow at 3pm, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka meets Yasawa at Churchill Park.