Suva Grammar vs Nasinu in Southern Zone U-18 final

Suva Grammar School Under-18 is on course to defend its Southern Zone Vodafone Deans competition title.

The defending champions thrashed an improved Gospel High School team 50-13 in their semi-final clash at the Suva Grammar School ground in Nasese, Suva.

This has set an epic final tussle against Nasinu Secondary School.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu defeated Marist Brothers High School 20-10 in the first semi-final clash.

The finals will be held next week at the SGS ground.