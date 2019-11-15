Suva forward’s suspension overturned

The Ram Sami Suva side will welcome back second-rower Immanuel Azariah in this week’s Skipper Cup clash against Naitasiri on Saturday.

Azariah who was red-carded in its round 11 match against Tailevu after he allegedly shoved a Tailevu player at ANZ Stadium in Suva has been named in the capital city side’s starting lineup.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they appealed Azariah’s one-match suspension.

“We appealed against the decision within time and we just received the outcome of that appeal from the Fiji Rugby Union a couple of days ago. Revoking the red card penalties that was issued against him and at the same time allowing him to play in round 12 against Naitasiri.”

Naitasiri will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals, Northland meets Ba at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Nanukuloa hosts Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua on Saturday at 3pm.

Suva Lineup:

1. Meli Tuni- Covenant

2. Lino Vasuinadi- Police

3. Manasa Saulo- Navy

4. Izzy Israel- Covenant

5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele – Navy

6. Elia Canakaivata- Navy

7. Taniela Sadrugu- Nabua

8. James Brown- Police

9. Leone Nawai- Navy

10. Jone Manu- Navy

11. Keponi Paul- Police

12. John Stewart- Army

13. Apisalome Vota- Navy

14. Misaele Petero- Covenant

15. Enele Malele- Breakthrough

Reserves

16. Penaia Cakobau- QVSOB

17. Sireli Ledua- Army

18. Vesi Rarawa- Navy

19. Peni Tuiteci- Lomaiviti

20. Osea Bolawaqatabu- Nabua

21. Jo Vesikara- Covenant