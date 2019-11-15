Suva flanker recalls strict upbringing

France bound Ram Sami Suva flanker Filimoni Seru says he was forbidden to attend rugby trainings by his parents while growing up.

Now as the 28-year-old looks back at what he was able to achieve through rugby, he is thankful he did not give up then.

The Vanuaso, Gau man recently secured a contract with French-based club, Nantua and he will be leaving today.

Article continues after advertisement

Seru will join former Fiji 7s player Manasa Nayagi and former Fiji Drua and Suva number eight Peni Raidre at the club.

Seru says growing in a rugby family with the likes of Sailosi Naiteqe, Asaeli Naiteqe and Nasoni Rokobiau had always inspired him to build his rugby career.

“In high schools, my parents forbade me from playing rugby but I know deep down this was something I wanted to do. Despite being told not to go training, I kept pursuing my rugby dream. And if I had given up then, I wouldn’t have been where I am today.”

He adds wearing the national jumper is still a goal for him.

“It is anyone’s dream to don the white jersey. I was able to represent the Drua and then the Latui and Warriors. But I know that securing this contract will help in my bid to represent Fiji in the Flying Fijians squad.”

Meanwhile, Suva takes on Blue Gas Yasawa at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Also on Saturday, Nadi takes on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park while Namosi hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori for the Farebrother challenge match.

Tailevu and Lautoka will play on Friday at 4pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.