Suva edges Nadi in Skipper Cup thriller

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 8, 2020 5:31 pm
Suva has maintained their stance in the Skipper Cup competition after defeating Nadi 20-15 at Prince Charles Park today.

It was anybody’s game in the first half with both teams fighting valiantly to score a try.

Suva’s Serupepeli Vularika put points in the table for the Capital side with a penalty kick to give them a 3-0 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi’s Vilikesa Driu replied with a try 34 minutes into the first half to give the Jetsetters a 5-3 lead.

With a penalty kick to Nadi just minutes before the half time mark, this gave the host an 8-3 lead.

Suva came out strong in the second half despite injury concerns to some of its key players, Suva held the fort to give Enele Malele a chance at a try 28 minutes into the second half.

Nadi’s Sevaniolo Lumelume replied with a try in the 69th minute and a successful conversion to give them a 15-10 lead.

Malele increased the capital side’s lead with a try in the 74th minute and a conversion from Vularika secured them a 17-15 lead.

A penalty to Suva just minutes before the full-time mark gave them the 20-15 win.

