Suva Development thumps Rewa

The Ram Sami Suva development side has secured its first win in the Skipper Cup competition after beating Rewa 39-10 at Burebasaga ground today.

The Isireli Ledua coached side took an early 10-7 lead in the first half with tries from Angelo Smith in the 19th and Joseva Vesikara in the 32nd minute.

Rewa managed to put one on the board with a try from Apolosi Bulai, which was successfully converted by Vilikesa Rokoqiqi.

The capital side continued its dominance in the second half with Lemeki Saulailai adding another to give them a 17-7 lead.

Suva became sloppy in the last quarter and gave away a penalty to Rewa, Rokoqiqi successfully convert.

The hosts managed to close the gap 10-17.

It was not long that Suva got its head back in the game, with the combination of Meli Kurusaru and Rusiate Vakalutugone.

Setareki Raoba and Marika Vularewa scored the last two tries sealing the win for Suva in the final minute of play.

Suva walked away with a 39-10 victory.