Suva dedicates win to Raoba and Azariah’s moms

The Ram Sami Suva side has played with heavy hearts last night against Tailevu in their Skipper Cup clash.

Two Suva players recently lost their moms.

One of the player’s Israel Azariah played last night in Suva’s 27-25 win.

A minute of silence was observed before the start of the match to remember the lives of the two Suva player’s moms and one from Tailevu.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the win is dedicated to players Setareki Raoba and Israel’s families.

‘Yes, I think it’s dedicated to Setareki Raoba, the mom is going to be buried tomorrow in Silana, Dawasamu, Tailevu and Israel on the 10th, next week, the mom the win is dedicated to the both of them and also the families who are going a very through a tough time’.

Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Baikeitoga says their best was not enough last night.

I’ve told the boys we need to win our last four games it was unfortunate tonight we could not make it I think it was some errors from the boys that Suva capitalized on’.

Tailevu scored three tries through hooker Sireli Narawa, winger Viliame Kanatabua and flanker Timoci Vunimoku while flyhalf Seru Vaniqi converted two penalties and a conversion.

The capital city side managed a penalty try while Enele Malele and Jeke Suguturaga grabbed a try each.

Malele slotted two penalties and Serupepeli Vularika added two conversations.

Looking at today’s matches, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm, Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Namosi play Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium for the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy challenge.

You can watch the Naitaisiri/Nadroga clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and Namosi/Yasawa Farebrother challenge on FBC Sports.