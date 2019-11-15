Suva dedicates Skipper Cup win to Ledua and his son

The Ram Sami Suva side dedicated their Skipper Cup win last night to their former captain Sireli Ledua and his hospitalized son.

While fans celebrated last night’s three-peat win, Ledua had mixed emotions.

The former Flying Fijians hooker is one of the players that featured in all three wins.

Ledua thanked his teammates for their efforts and he says it has been quite an emotional few weeks for him.

“It’s quite emotional, first of all, it’s the end of my career in local competition and also my son in ICU, the Piku, the children’s ward and I’m grateful I managed to see him today before I come and play in the final.”

He adds he could have quit and not play in the final, but he had to do it for his son. Ledua was at the hospital yesterday before joining the team before the final.

Suva manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the players were reminded yesterday to deliver for their former captain and his family.

“We had to make mention to the boys that we have Ledua’s son up at the ICU and this is gonna be for him and on top of that he’s anticipating to retire from provincial rugby so this game is dedicated to Ledua and his family and his sick son at the CWM Hospital.”

Ledua and most of his team mates will play against each other in the next few weeks for the Sukuna Bowl.