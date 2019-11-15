Suva continues to stay at top of Skipper Cup standings

With three more Skipper Cup rounds remaining, defending champions Suva continues to lead the table.

After yesterday’s round 11 games, Suva now have 43 points and looks set to host a semifinal.

Naitasiri is still second and have 36 points after beating Nadroga yesterday.

Namosi’s win against Yasawa sees the Farebrother champions moving to third on the ladder with 33 and Nadroga is fourth with 31 points following their bonus loss to Naitasiri.

In fifth spot is Nadi who is also after a semifinal spot after their bonus point win against Lautoka yesterday.

The jetsetters now have 26 points.

The bottom three teams who are fighting to stay in the competition are Lautoka, Tailevu and Yasawa.

Lautoka is sixth with 18 points followed by Tailevu who have 17 and winless Yasawa have six points.

Looking at next weekend’s Skipper Cup round 12 draws, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga will play Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka tackles Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa takes on Tailevu in Lautoka.