Suva club competition avenue for future stars

The Tau Sports Suva 10s competition has over the years uncovered some of the best rugby players in country.

The success rings true for Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala and Iosefo Masi who were part of the Suva club last year and went on to represent Fiji and win gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

With the second round competition continuing this week, Suva Rugby Union General Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says they’re hoping to scout out more local talents.

“Thanks to the Digicel Cup competition we were able to unearth three rugby champs in their own right in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in the likes of Jiuta Wainiqolo, Isireli Maqala and Iosefo Masi. These three players were unknown .They were identified thanks to the Digicel Club competition in 2020, they went to superstars in Tokyo and they have all gone abroad.”

The competition is set for tomorrow at the Bidesi and Buckhurst ground in Suva.