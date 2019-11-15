Suva captain says they need to play 80 minutes rugby

Ram Sami Suva rugby captain James Brown believes they need to play the full 80 minutes.

Brown says they can’t afford to be casual heading into the six final rounds of the Skipper Cup.

Suva was leading Nadroga 22-0 at halftime on Saturday before the Stallions made a brave comeback to lead 26-22 inside the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Suva managed to score two more tries to secure the win but Brown says they need to be consistent.

“Just not to fall off in the second half if we need to keep that record we’ve got going I think we need to play the full 80 minutes.”

Suva will play an away game against Yasawa this weekend.

Other Skipper Cup games this week will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka, Nadi takes on Naitasiri and Namosi hosts Nadroga which is also a Farebrother challenge match.