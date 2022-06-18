Suva bounce back to beat Tailevu

A strong second half performance by Ram Sami Suva secured a 10-6 victory over Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The win moves them to the top four for the time being at least given if Nadroga loses to Naitasiri.

Outside centre Watisoni Sevutia scored the only try of the match in the second spell.

Suva was awarded a penalty five meters out of Tailevu’s try-line and with fast hands, Sevutia was able to beat two Tailevu defenders to score a corner try.

The try was converted by Jone Manu, who had earlier chipped a successful three points via penalty.

Tailevu Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga says he was disappointed with his team’s decision making especially when they were on a 6-3 lead at halftime following two successful conversions by fullback Osea Qamasea.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele say they got what they came here to do and the win has brought some relief to the painful Farebrother loss to Nadi last week.