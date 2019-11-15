Suva may host Nadi at Prince Charles Park

There is a possibility the Ram Sami Suva Skipper Cup home game against Nadi may be played at Prince Charles Park.

This is the last option Suva will have to take if everything doesn’t turn out their way.

However, Suva has booked Ratu Cakobau Park for Friday but if the weather remains as it is tomorrow, then the Nausori Town Council may ask the capital city side to take the game elsewhere as another Skipper Cup game is scheduled for the same venue on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Grammar School ground is another venue that could host the match but nothing is confirmed at the moment.

The defending Skipper Cup champions were supposed to host Nadi at the ANZ Stadium but the venue is unavailable due to the Marist 7s.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Naitasiri will host Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 3pm.