Suva beats Naitasiri in Skipper Cup

The Ram Sami Suva side has defeated Qaqa Naitasiri 15-6 in their Skipper Cup clash at the ANZ Stadium.

Suva started their campaign in the 16th minute when Enele Malele ran from inside their 22 meter line before linking up with Serupepeli Vularika who then created space for winger Misaele Petero.

The try was converted by Vularika.

The two teams had their fair share of possession in the next 15 minutes before Naitasiri fullback, 19 year old Vuate Karawalevu registered their first points through a penalty.

However, less than three minutes later Elia Canakaivata extended Suva’s lead after crashing over for their second try.

Suva was reduced to 14 players less than a minute from halftime when Centre Apisalome Vota copped a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Karawalevu was successful with a penalty for Naitasiri after 14 minutes in the second spell as they trailed 6-12.

Suva inside centre Vularika made sure of the win in the 79th minute when he converted a penalty for a 15-6 win.

Meanwhile in another Skipper Cup match held today, Nadroga defeated Nadi 29-13 at Prince Charles Park.