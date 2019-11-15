Home

Rugby

Suva beats Nadroga in Womens competition

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 25, 2020 2:44 pm

The Suva Women’s side has defeated Nadroga 27-10 in round one of the Skipper Cup competition at Lawaqa Park today.

It was a strong first half as both teams drew 5-all at the whistle.

The Suva side ran riot in the second half scoring a try minutes into the game from winger Maria Rokotuisiga.

Nadroga replied with a try from Sovaia Daunivutia to lock the scores at 10-all.

Suva’s Sylvia Tuisese gave the Capital side a 15-10 lead 53 minutes into the game.

Suva then two more tries from Mereani Rokosau and Maria Rokotuisiga and a conversion from Luisa Tisolo to give Suva a 17-point lead and the win.

In other matches, Naitasiri defeated Lautoka 29-5 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

