Suva beat Tailevu in Skipper Cup

The Ram Sami Suva side has extended their lead at the top of the Skipper Cup points table following their close 27-25 win over Tailevu at the ANZ Sadium.

Tailevu flyhalf Seru Vaniqi scored the first points via a penalty before Enele Malele leveled the scores moments later.

Both teams had equal scoring opportunities but it was the big Suva forward pack led by Manasa Saulo, James Brown and Manoa Tamaya that dominated Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

A penalty try was awarded to Suva in the 32nd minute after the referee repeatedly warned the Tailevu forwards to hold their scrum five meters from their own tryline.

Vaniqi managed to get some more points for Tailevu when he slotted his second penalty on the stroke of half time for a 10-6 lead to Suva.

Tailevu started the second half strongly with a try to hooker Sireli Narawa and was converted by Simione Kuruvoli for a 13-10 lead to the Green Machine.

Suva center Jope Tikomailepanoni was sent off inside the first 10 minutes of the second and gave Tailevu a slight advantage which they converted into points when winger Viliame Kanatabua dived over in the corner for their second try.

Tailevu was leading 18-10 before Malele converted his second penalty as they trail 13-18.

Suva side never looked like a side playing with 14 men for 10 minutes as they scored two converted tries in two minutes.

First it was an intercept try to Malele before fullback Jeke Suguturaga made Tailevu pay for a loose pass, he then kicked the ball through and followed it over to the tryline.

Tailevu flanker Timoci Vunimoku grabbed their third try with Suva leading 27-25.

With less than three minutes remaining both teams were reduced to 14 men when Tailevu replacement hooker Noa Bula was sinbinned while Suva lock Azariah Immanuel was shown a red card.