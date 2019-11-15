Suva bags another win in Skipper Cup

The Capital side managed to bag another win after beating Tailevu 24-15 in its Skipper Cup match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Suva side made an early start scoring the first try of the match in the first 10 minutes of the game.

John Stewart of Suva crossed the Tailevu whitewash a few minutes later to extend their lead.

Suva scored three tries in the first half to take a 17-3 lead at half-time.

The Tailevu side showed their tenacity in the second spell converting a penalty and scoring two tries.

However, this wasn’t enough as the Suva side managed to extend their lead to finish the game and eight points difference.