Suva anticipates a tough clash against Yasawa

Ram Sami Suva will be looking to counter every possible tactic the Blue Gas Yasawa side will throw at them in tomorrow’s Skipper Cup clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

After escaping a narrow 10-3 win against Yasawa in round two, the capital city side knows Yasawa will be fielding a strong backline.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they have done their homework and will not be taking Yasawa lightly.

“Yasawa is very flamboyant in the backs and they are very fast spirited players and I think we have the weapons to actually counter that. We are looking forward to our backline and especially the centre.”

Suva will play Yasawa on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Namosi host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, the lone match tomorrow will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 4pm.