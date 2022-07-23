Suva and Nadi in U-19 Skipper final

Action from the Skipper Cup Under-19 semi final clash between Suva and Naitasiri.

It will be a Suva and Nadi battle in the 2022 Skipper Cup Under-19 final next weekend.

This is after Suva defeated a courageous, spirited and determined Naitasiri outfit 13-7 in the second semifinal at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Suva scored a converted try plus a penalty for a 10-3 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

The highlanders managed a three pointer via a penalty.

However, Naitasiri scored a converted try two minutes into the second half but they failed to capitalize on a few of their scoring opportunities.

Suva captain Vilikesa Vatukinikini says the highlanders were no easy opponent.

“I was really proud of the boys performance today. It was a tough game and we knew Naitasiri would come out strong in the second half. I told the boys to just keep fighting, put your heads up, keep on going and don’t give the game easily.”

A penalty in the last quarter of the match extended Suva’s lead to 13-7.

The capital side finished at the top of the points standings after the 14 rounds and will be the favorites for the final against Nadi at Prince Charles Park next Saturday.