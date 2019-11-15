Home

Sutton to referee NRL grand finale

NRL.com
October 20, 2020 4:00 pm
Gerard Sutton

Gerard Sutton will referee the NRL Telstra Premiership 2020 Grand Final this Sunday, October 25, between Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm.

Chris Butler and Todd Smith will be touch judges for the decider, while Steve Chiddy will be the Bunker Review Official.

NRL Head of Football Elite Competitions Graham Annesley said Sutton deserved to officiate in the Premiership decider at ANZ Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Belinda Sharpe was appointed to the NRL Telstra Women’s Premiership Grand Final between Brisbane Broncos and Sydney Roosters, with Liam Kennedy and Drew Oultram named touch judges and Jared Maxwell Bunker Review Official.

