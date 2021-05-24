Survival of the fittest says Seruvakula

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua side is bracing for one of their toughest challenge in the Super W competition this afternoon when they take on the Waratahs.

Fijiana Drua Head Coach, Senirusi Seruvakula says only the fittest will come out victors.

Seruvakula adds they’ve done their homework, but it’s now up to the girls to deliver the results.

“The Waratahs will be doing their homework for us and it is the same as us. Both teams will want to go out there and win, but the team that is mentally and physically focused in the 80 minutes will win the game.”



Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula [Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fijiana Drua will take on the Waratahs at 4pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.