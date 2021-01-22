Support key for Wadigi Salvo

Support is the key pillar for any team as they strive to make their dream a reality.

Participating in the Fiji Rugby Union’s Super Seven Series doesn’t come easy for the Wadigi Salvo team as they’ve encountered challenges throughout their journey.

The team received a major boost as the New Zealand Overseas Trading Corporation (South Pacific) Limited jumped on board to sponsor the team’s jerseys.

President Apimeleki Nasalo says the sponsorship will surely boost the player’s morale.

He says rugby is a way out for most of the players and backing from the wider community goes a long way for them.

“These boys were blamed for so many things and this assistance has help boosted their moral so we are so thankful to this company for supporting the Wadigi team.”

The team is sitting at 11th place with six points after the first leg of the Super Sevens Series.

They are pooled with Raiwasa Taveuni, Tabadamu and Eastern Saints for the second leg.