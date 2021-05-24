Super Sevens Series pool drawn

The pools for the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series has been confirmed.

Defending Champions Police Blue is in Pool A with Ratu Filise, Uluinakau and newcomers Devo Babas.

Super Series favourites Raiwasa Taveuni is in Pool B with Police White, Fire, and Nawaka, while in Pool C consists of Army, Wardens, Eastern Saints, Dominion Brothers, and in Pool D are LAR Barbarians, Tabadamu, Wadigi Salvo and Stallions.

Article continues after advertisement

For the Women’s competitions, champions Mount Masada is in Pool A with Valkyries and Striders.

Pool B has Seahawks, Waitui Waidroka and Savusavu, Pool C has Police, Yasawa, and Fire Wardens, and in Pool D are new comers last year, Lilian Amazon, Marist and Lautoka.

The first leg of the Super Series starts on Thursday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and the final will be played on Saturday.

You can catch live coverage of the three-day tournament live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.