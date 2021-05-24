Home

Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific format confirmed

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 30, 2021 4:20 pm
[Source: Rugby.com.au]

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that it will kick-off its Super Rugby Pacific on February 18th next year.

A new era for the world’s most exciting professional rugby will be showcased with the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika joining New Zealand’s five clubs and Australia’s five clubs in a 12-team tournament.

While Moana Pasifika has been granted an unconditional licence for the Super Rugby competition, the Drua is still in the finals stages of consultation with NZR in regards to the licence.

The new format shows a 15-week long competition that will see an eight-team playoff series culminating in a final on 18 June.

Teams will play 14 regular season matches with each team to host seven matches

The top eight teams on the points table will qualify for a three-week playoff format.

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Professional Rugby & High Performance, Chris Lendrum says this is an exciting new phase for rugby in the Pacific region.

Super Rugby Pacific’s two new entrants will play each other twice in the first two seasons with other examples where teams play twice to be determined by a seeding process based on 2021 results, with an emphasis on local derbies.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said this will be a game-changer for Rugby in the Pacific, and the rest of the rugby world.

Fiji Rugby Union will announce where the Fijian Drua’s home matches will be played in the coming days, while Moana Pasifika will play their home fixtures primarily in New Zealand.

