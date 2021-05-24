Super Rugby dream for many players

The opportunity to represent the country at the Super Rugby level is something most former players could only dream of.

Fiji Rugby High-Performance Unit general manager Simon Raiwalui says the setting up of the franchise is something most local players should be proud of.

The former Flying Fijians skipper many like him would have loved to have this opportunity during their time.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m really excited, it would’ve been great during my playing days to have a super rugby team in Fiji and it’s been a work in progress it’s not just this last year, we’ve always been wanting a team for quite a long period and it’s going to be a game-changer for us in terms of our pathway”

Raiwalui says they want the best talent to come out and want to give players the best opportunity to play professionally.

There are now 10 confirmed players in the Fijian Drua and a further 27 are expected to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.