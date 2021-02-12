Super Rugby Aotearoa may be extended

Super Rugby Aotearoa will be extended if this year’s trans-tasman Super Rugby competition can’t go ahead, according to the Blues boss Andrew Hore.

The tournament, in which the five New Zealand and Australian teams play cross over games in both countries, is scheduled to start in May.

With a trans-Tasman bubble needed to make the schedule work, the competition is under threat due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

At present, anyone entering New Zealand or returning from overseas must quarantine for two weeks.

That would make the current Super Rugby trans-Tasman schedule, which has the Chiefs playing in Perth on the opening round before returning to Hamilton for a home game the following week.

Hore said the tournament would not be moved to Australia and confirmed if it was cancelled Super Rugby Aotearoa would be expanded, with the teams playing each other three times instead of twice before a grand final.