Super Rugby Aotearoa attendance could hit 100,000 after this weekend

More than 100,000 people are expected to have attended four Super Rugby Aotearoa matches by the end of round two tomorrow.

TVNZ reports this is a remarkable figure given the plunging crowd numbers for the competition before it was stalled by Covid-19 in March.

Tickets to Super Rugby Aotearoa remain the hottest property in New Zealand, with bumper crowds expected for the second round of matches this weekend.

The Chiefs are expecting to go close to their first home sellout since winning 2012 final when they host the Blues at the 25,000-seat FMG Stadium on tonight.

Wellington’s Sky Stadium is on track to seat a similar number when the Hurricanes face the Crusaders tomorrow.

New Zealand became the first country in the world to open its doors to rugby fans last weekend, prompting a 43,000 sellout at Eden Park, breaking a 15-year-old record for a Super Rugby game on Kiwi soil.

Meanwhile, today the Chiefs host the Blues at 7:05 pm and tomorrow the Hurricanes play the Crusaders at 3:35 pm.

[Source: TVNZ]