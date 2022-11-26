Super double header in Suva

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijiana team.

Good news for rugby fans as they’ll watch the Rooster Chicken Fijiana and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play together at the same venue for the first time on April 1st next year.

This week the Fiji Rugby Union confirmed that Super W champions, the Fijiana Drua will play two games at home.

Fijiana will face ACT Brumbies in its first match at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and a week later they’ll take on Melbourne at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva which will be a curtain raiser to the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Drua and Rebels.

Tickets to the games will be on sale early next year.

Meanwhile, FRU chief executive John O’Connor extended his appreciation to Rugby Australia through Pacific Aus Sports for giving the Fijiana Drua the opportunity once again to play in a competitive professional environment.