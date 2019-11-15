‘Super Boot’ Koroduadua honored

Former Flying Fijians fullback Severo Koroduadua was one of the 33 commemorative medal recipients yesterday for Fiji’s 50th independence anniversary.

An emotional Koroduadua says he didn’t expect that one day he would be recognized for his contributions to rugby.

“Firstly, I want to thank God for this achievement, I didn’t expect that I would come and stand in front of the Head of State to receive this medal, it’s quite a surprise and I wasn’t expecting it.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says he never forgets the first Rugby World Cup in 1987 and recalls when he lost the ball on his way to the try line against France in the 1987 World Cup quarterfinal match.

“An unforgettable time for me is the 1987 first world cup when I represented Fiji, many players now want to play for Fiji at the Rugby world cup, even though I made a blemish but I’m thankful that I was one of the players that played in that tournament.”

Known as ‘The Super Boot’ in his playing days, the 60-year-old says rugby has done a lot for him.

Koroduadua featured in the 1987 and 1991 World Cup’s and played 27 games for Fiji. He also played for Suva in provincial rugby.

Meanwhile, Suva takes on Namosi on Saturday at 3pm, Nadi will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense and Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday at 3pm.