Sunwolves ruled out of Australian Super Rugby competition

TVNZ
June 1, 2020 4:45 pm

The Sunwolves will not take part in next month’s Australia-based Super Rugby AU competition.

Rugby Australia and the Sunwolves announced today that, despite their best efforts, travel restrictions due to COVID-19 meant the team couldn’t prepare adequately in time for a planned July 3rd kick-off.

If able to enter Australia, the Sunwolves would still be required to complete a 14 day quarantine period confined to a hotel before they could begin training.

The team, who were part of the Australian Super Rugby conference, would also need to establish a permanent base in Australia for the duration of the 12-week competition.

