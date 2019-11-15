Sunwolves beat Rebels 36-27

Two days into the Super Rugby season and the heat is firmly on Dave Wessels and the Rebels, after crashing to the soon-to-be-culled Sunwolves 36-27 in Fukuoka.

It was only on Thursday that Wessels candidly admitted he considered walking away from the coaching job last year following his side’s second straight season capitulation.

He stayed, but he will walk away from Japan with the writing firmly on the wall for the Rebels, after missing a golden opportunity to register a crucial win against a side that is expected to struggle in 2020.

The Sunwolves – having been given the death note a year ago by being told that they would be culled following the 2020 season – only came together as a complete squad earlier in the month, yet managed to secure a first-up win for the first time in their five-year history.

The home side was forced to dig deep after the Rebels scored two late tries and threatened to complete an incredible comeback, but some spirited fight and scrambling defence saw the Sunwolves secure a remarkable victory.