Sukuna Bowl live on FBC Sports HD channel

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meli Sateki, FBC chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

There’s good news for fans in Fiji as they can watch the 2022 FMF Sukuna Bowl for free again on FBC Sports HD Channel.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has today teamed up with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who are hosting the event this year in bringing the event live and exclusive to every Fijian.

FBC chief executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the launch of the event today at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua says this will be a special year of coverage as the game will be shown in high definition.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the first time that FBC Sports will be able to broadcast the Sukuna Bowl in HD quality. FBC Sports is the only HD channel in the country and to have a prestigious event like this, the Sukuna Bowl on FBC Sports is going to be an amazing thing for us.”

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says every Fijian will be able to come together and share the spirit of the Sukuna Bowl either at the game venue or at home.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Meli Sateki shared similar sentiments.

“A big vinaka vakalevu to FBC for making it more exciting and the wider reach it has in ensuring that people who love and look forward to the Sukuna Bowl will have the opportunity to see and witness what will transpire on the 25th of November.”

Overseas viewers will have to pay $USD10 to watch both the rugby and football matches.