Sukuna Bowl boost for Police

The pressure is now on the Police rugby team as they prepare to defend the prestigious FMF Ratu Sukuna Bowl next month.

The side will now be known as TotalEnergies Police.

This is after its Sukuna Bowl campaign was boosted today with a timely sponsorship from TotalEnergies of $15,000 and another $15,000 to go towards other sports.

Speaking during the handing over today at the Fiji Police Force headquarters, Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says they’re happy to have the company jump on board for the 10th year in a row.

He adds this year the onus is on the players to retain the title.

TotalEnergies Fiji Managing Director, Dennis Michael says 2021 is a year of transition for the company and they’re happy to solidify this sponsorship for another year.